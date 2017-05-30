Cheboygan County Woman Accused of Embezzling Money from Trust

After the Boardman Dam comes down this year another Boardman River Dam will follow next year.
After the Boardman Dam comes down this year another Boardman River Dam will follow next year.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, we just learned a suspect was arrested Tuesday night in connection with two stolen ATMs.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
A mom and her two kids found themselves lost in the woods over Memorial Day Weekend. Dispatchers -- using her cell phone to help them find a way out.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day weekend is set aside for us to remember the men and women who died defending our freedom.
Memorial Day weekend is set aside for us to remember the men and women who died defending our freedom.
Developers want to build a hotel and marina in Leelanau County and they're looking for a little help.
Developers want to build a hotel and marina in Leelanau County and they're looking for a little help.
Surveillance video shows a man stealing an ATM from a Grand Traverse County hotel Friday afternoon. Investigators say this happened twice.
Surveillance video shows a man stealing an ATM from a Grand Traverse County hotel Friday afternoon. Investigators say this happened twice.
We take you live to a meeting over the Sabin Dam in Grand Traverse County.
We take you live to a meeting over the Sabin Dam in Grand Traverse County.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”
“Move over establishment, because the people of the state of Michigan are about to take the driver's seat, join us.”
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
The Cheboygan County woman was charged Tuesday with embezzling money from a living trust after a woman passed away.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
Oscoda County Deputies are still investigating after a man flipped his kayak and was sent to the hospital.
Oscoda County Deputies are still investigating after a man flipped his kayak and was sent to the hospital.
A local elementary principal has been charged with driving drunk.
A local elementary principal has been charged with driving drunk.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
A curious surprise for a woman, she came across a penny on of her Veteran husband's grave when she went to pay her respects on Memorial Day.
It has been confirmed on Tuesday that the kayaker who flipped in Oscoda County has died.
It has been confirmed on Tuesday that the kayaker who flipped in Oscoda County has died.
State lawmakers are pulling in to Mackinac Island ahead of the annual Detroit regional chamber's Mackinac policy conference.
State lawmakers are pulling in to Mackinac Island ahead of the annual Detroit regional chamber's Mackinac policy conference.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.