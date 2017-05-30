Wisconsin Man, Woman Headed to Prison for Meth Charges

An update on crimes involving stolen guns and making meth that ended with a high speed chase in Cheboygan County, two people from Wisconsin were sentenced Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Kensey Kaseno, Rachel Greenwood and Norman Kasten in January after trying to drive away from a traffic stop near the Mackinac Bridge leading police on a chase that ended on Mullett Lake.

Kaseno was sentenced to at least four years and three months in prison after taking a plea for running a meth lab and receiving a concealed weapon.

Greenwood was sentenced to at least five years in prison after taking a plea for meth-related charges.

Kasten was already sentenced to at least 10 years for meth charges in April.