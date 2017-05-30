Update: Man Dies After Kayak Flips in Mio Pond - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Update: Man Dies After Kayak Flips in Mio Pond

It has been confirmed on Tuesday that the kayaker who flipped in Oscoda County has died.

The Saint Clair Shores man's kayak capsized while on Mio Pond near the Camp Ten Bridge on Monday.

A fisherman helped get him to shore.

Deputies started CPR once they got there.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.