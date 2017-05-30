Man Dies In a Midland County Two Car Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Dies In a Midland County Two Car Crash

Midland County Deputies say a man died in a two car crash.

It happened at the intersection of South 11 Mile Road and West Prairie Road in Lee Township shortly before 2 in the afternoon on Sunday.

Deputies say William Jeffries did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by another driver who was going north on 11 Mile.

The crash is still under investigation.