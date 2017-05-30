Two People Accused of Trying to Cash Stolen Checks in Big Rapids

Police say two people tried to cash stolen checks in Big Rapids.

They're now charged with the crime.

Investigators say Christopher Rager, of White Cloud, and a woman from White Cloud tried to cash more than $9,000 in stolen checks in early March.

Big Rapids police say the checks were from a closed account and stolen from a home in Bitely.

They've also been arrested and charged with similar crimes in Newaygo County.

Rager has been arraigned on eight counts of uttering and publishing.

The woman is expected to turn herself in soon and will also be charged.