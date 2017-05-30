Girl Dies After SUV Hits Firetruck In Ypsilanti - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Girl Dies After SUV Hits Firetruck In Ypsilanti

Posted: Updated:

A 15 year old girl is dead and two others are hurt after their SUV crashed into a firetruck.

It happened Monday night on westbound i-94 near the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti.

The firetruck was stopped to help with a rollover crash in the same spot when the SUV hit it from behind.