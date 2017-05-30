Man Accused of Hitting, Killing Trooper Decides Not to Testify

Closing arguments are over in the case of a Michigan State Police Trooper who was hit, killed, and dragged for miles.

Charles Warren Jr. decided not to testify on Tuesday.

He is charged with reckless driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

In 2015, Trooper Chad Wolf collided with a trailer that was being pulled by Warren.

The defense called it a "horrible tragedy," but not a crime.

The prosecutor says Warren made a series of bad choices.