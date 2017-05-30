Senate Passes Legislation to Increase Juror Pay

Have you been called up for jury duty in Michigan?

You could soon be paid a little more.

On Tuesday the Senate passed legislation that would increase the pay for jurors from $25 to $30 for a full day of service.

A half-day payment would also increase from $12.50 to $15.

The Senate also increased the traveling expense from 10 cents to 20 cents per mile.

The bill passed unanimously.

It still needs to pass the House before going to Governor Snyder for his approval to become a law.