Northern Michigan from Above: Presque Isle Lighthouses - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Northern Michigan from Above: Presque Isle Lighthouses

Posted: Updated:

For some, lighthouses can be a place to reflect and take in the beauty and history of the area. 

Just south of Rogers City sit the old and new Presque Isle lights, guiding mariners over Lake Huron’s waters for a total of 324 years.

For this week’s Northern Michigan from Above, chief photojournalist Corey Adkins takes you for a breathtaking journey above the lighthouses.