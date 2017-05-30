Young Boy In Critical Condition After Jumping In St. Clair River - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Young Boy In Critical Condition After Jumping In St. Clair River

A 12 year old boy is in critical condition after he went into the St. Clair River.

It happened Monday near the YMCA of the Blue Water Area in Port Huron.

Three kids jumped into the water but only two came back up.

The boy was in 54 degree water for more than half an hour.