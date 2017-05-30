Canadian Company Stands By Proposal To Store Nuclear Waste Under Lake Huron

A Canadian company is not backing down when it comes to their proposal to store nuclear power plants waste underground less than a mile from Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation has submitted a 145-page document with answers to questions raised by the Canadian Environment Assessment Agency.

Most questions regard whether there is a better place to store the low and intermediate level radioactive waste.

Currently, the company wants to bury it 2,230 feet deep at the Bruce Power complex near Kincardine, Ontario.

The company states that the waste would be contained in rock and would not be a threat to the lake.

The environment minister of Canada is expected to decide whether to approve the plan this year.