Onaway Man Hurt After Driving Off Road, Crashing Into Trees in Cheboygan Co.

For some, lighthouses can be a place to reflect and take in the beauty and history of the area.
An update on crimes involving stolen guns and making meth that ended with a high speed chase in Cheboygan County, two people from Wisconsin were sentenced Tuesday.
It has been confirmed on Tuesday that the kayaker who flipped in Oscoda County has died.
A local elementary principal has been charged with driving drunk.
Midland County Deputies say a man died in a two car crash.
With June only a day away, a certain frozen treat will again become a hot commodity. Of course, we're talking ice cream, and if you find yourself in Clare, go where the locals go.
Police say two people tried to cash stolen checks in Big Rapids. They're now charged with the crime.
A 15 year old girl is dead and two others are hurt after their SUV crashed into a firetruck.
Closing arguments are over in the case of a Michigan State Police Trooper who was hit, killed, and dragged for miles.
Have you been called up for jury duty in Michigan?
A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
Oscoda County Deputies are still investigating after a man flipped his kayak and was sent to the hospital.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
State lawmakers are pulling in to Mackinac Island ahead of the annual Detroit regional chamber's Mackinac policy conference.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
A leading Archaeological institute has recovered a missing ancient Egyptian artifact.
Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.
White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is resigning from his position.
Part of a west Michigan sheriff’s department has been evacuated after a detective became ill while testing suspected narcotics.
