Onaway Man Hurt After Driving Off Road, Crashing Into Trees in Cheboygan Co.

An Onaway man is recovering after crashing his car into trees in Cheboygan County.

The crash happened Saturday in the early morning hours on M-68, near Osmun Road, in Walker Township.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says a man was traveling eastbound on M-68 when he drove off the road and hit a number of trees, causing the car to roll.

A passerby discovered the accident and found the driver inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The crash is still under investigation.