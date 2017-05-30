Inside the Kitchen: Dairy Phil in Clare

With June only a day away, a certain frozen treat will again become a hot commodity.

Of course, we're talking ice cream, and if you find yourself in Clare, go where the locals go.

The Dairy Phil's the genuine article of ice cream parlors, offering a tasty respite from the summer heat for the last six decades or so.

You'll find the history alive and well and on display; the building's largely a 1953 original and the photos you'll encounter tell its story.

As for the ice cream, 16 hand dipped flavors, soft serve, gelato, etc.

But wait... there's more!

The Dairy Phil has become a destination for smokey, sweet, Southern-style BBQ... so bring your appetite!

