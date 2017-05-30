Man Injured After Quad Falls Off Of Truck In Oceana County

A man was hurt when a quad rolled off the back of a truck.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says Zane Wilcox was sitting on a quad that was in the bed of a truck when the quad rolled off the truck.

The truck was traveling west on the entrance road inside the Silver Lake State Park ORV Area.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck was turning around a 90 degree corner when the quad rolled off the truck and onto the pavement.

Wilcox struck his head on the pavement.

His condition is not yet known.