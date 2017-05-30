Marinated Mixed Beans - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Marinated Mixed Beans

Ingredients:

- 1 Shallot, finely chopped

- 3 TB White Wine Vinegar

- ½ C Herbs, finely chopped (Parsley, Cilantro, Mint, Thyme and/or Dill)

- 1/3 C Olive Oil

- 1 tsp Aleppo or Korean pepper, ground

- Salt to taste

= 2- 15oz cans Beans, rinsed and drained (navy, kidney, black-eyed, garbanzo or mix of)

Directions:

Combine and chill.  Serve as side or over grilled toast