Detective Ill After Testing Suspected Narcotics: Causing Evacuation

Part of a west Michigan sheriff’s department has been evacuated after a detective became ill while testing suspected narcotics.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said that the possible drug reaction occurred on Tuesday morning when standard tests were being conducted on a white powdery substance that was collected Monday during an investigation

A hazardous materials team responded, and the detective was taken to a hospital.

As a precaution, the detective received an opioid overdose reversal drug.

Air quality tests were being conducted and other areas of the Kent county sheriff’s department office in Grand Rapids remained open.