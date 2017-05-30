MTM On The Road: Kingsley's New Whirly's Coffee And Cream

Northern Michigan has a new place to cool off this summer, Kingsley’s Whirly’s Coffee and Cream.

The retro sweet shop has been in the works since January and cut their grand opening ribbon Saturday.

Bubble cones, gourmet coffees, and hot signature sandwiches, the bright business has all the ingredients to become a local favorite.

Today our On The Road team joins us live from Kingsley with the inside scoop on the shop.