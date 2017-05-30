Lt. Gov. Brian Calley Makes Big Announcement, Mackinac Island

State lawmakers are pulling in to Mackinac Island ahead of the annual Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference.

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and State Attorney General Bill Schuette are among the biggest names at the conference.

Calley is expected to make what he's called a big announcement.

He’s been hinting for months and most expect Calley to announce he's running for Governor.

But that might not be the case.

Now, it appears Calley will announce his support for making Michigan’s legislature part time.

Right now Michigan is among 10 other states that have full time legislatures, this would make Michigan one of the 16 part-time states.

All other states operate under a hybrid of full and part time.

