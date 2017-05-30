Pentagon To Test Anti-Missile System

For the first time in nearly three years, the Pentagon will test the system that protects the U.S. from missile strikes.

The Missile Defense Agency will see whether the ground-based system can intercept and hit a mock target launched from the Pacific Ocean.

The test will take place at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The anti-missile system is intended to protect against limited attacks involving intermediate and long-range ballistic missiles.

Now while the public will likely see the interceptor as it's launched from Vandenberg Tuesday afternoon, any intended collision will likely take place somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.