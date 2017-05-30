Mason Co. Deputies Arrested Man For Assault, Extortion, Home Invasion

A man faces multiple charges after investigators say he broke into a home, assaulted three people, damaged property and threatened a woman.

Mason County deputies say it happened Friday evening at a home in Amber Township.

The suspect's girlfriend was inside with another man.

Deputies say he assaulted that man and his girlfriend.

A brother of the man he attacked tried to break up the fight, but was hit as well.

Deputies say he then threatened the girl to get her to come with him.

The suspect was arrested and is now facing home invasion, assault, domestic violence, extortion and damaged property charges.