Man Dies After Hitting Tree in Cheboygan County

Man Dies After Hitting Tree in Cheboygan County

A man is dead after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in Cheboygan County.

Deputies say Brian Goode was driving on Heilman Road near Brandau Road Tuesday morning when he went off the road.

Deputies believe he suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash.