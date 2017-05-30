Gas Prices Dropped Statewide Since Last Year

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices have dropped around 5 cents statewide during this past week.

The auto club, based out of Dearborn, says the average price for regular unleaded gas was about $2.48 per gallon, which is about 8 cents less than last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.36 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area and the highest was in the Marquette area at about $2.48 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys gas prices at 2,800 stations daily across the state.

However the Michigan Agency for Energy says that drivers should be ready to pay slightly more for gas than they did last year and those that drive diesel will see a bigger increase.