Missing Egyptian Artifact Found In Michigan Museum

A leading archaeological institute has recovered a missing ancient Egyptian artifact.

The fragmented stone slab that was made in Upper Egypt around 1250 B.C. has been missing since World War II and was found in the University of Michigan’s Kelsey Museum of Archaeology.

The artifact was believed to have been destroyed during the war, but research showed Samuel Abraham Goudsmit, a Dutch-American scientist, bought the stone slab in 1945 from a private collector and passed it on to the Michigan museum.

Goudsmit was part of a secret U.S. Army mission that investigated Nazis attempts to craft a nuclear bomb.

According to the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation the artifact has an image of Ptahmose, the mayor of Memphis, raising his hands in worship of the deities Osiris and Isis.