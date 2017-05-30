White House Communications Director Mike Dubke Resigns - Northern Michigan's News Leader

White House Communications Director Mike Dubke Resigns

White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is resigning from his position.

Dubke submitted his resignation on May 18 but offered to stay until the end of President Trump's trip overseas.

His resignation comes amid speculations about a possible shakeup among the president's staff.          

Dubke's final day at the White House has not yet been set.