White House Communications Director Mike Dubke Resigns

When it comes to living a healthy life, natural and farm fresh foods are so important.
White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is resigning from his position.
State lawmakers are ramping up their work on the state budget after cutting Governor Rick Snyder out of the discussion.
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega has died.
At least 15 people are dead and more than two dozen more hurt after a car bomb exploded in Iraq.
A family tradition that started over 50 years ago continued this Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day brings families together, remembering those who died for our freedom. It's also when many stores close, while others stay open.
The veterans of three different wars receiving a special honor, and a sense of comfort with Memorial Day's Quilts of Valor Ceremony in Fife Lake.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says a man capsized in a kayak on the back waters of Mio Pond near Camp 10 Bridge.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.
It towers over the Shoreline with a crow’s nest terrace at the top and a trolley that takes you down to the beach.
A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
A downstate man is recovering this afternoon after deputies say he fell off an ATV.
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
