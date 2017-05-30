Michigan Lawmakers Continue State Budget Talks Without Governor Snyder

State lawmakers are ramping up their work on the state budget after cutting Governor Rick Snyder out of the discussion.

Over the weekend, Republican leaders set target spending levels.

This week the Michigan House and Senate are ironing out differences over a $55 billion spending plan.

Lawmaker's plan would spend $475 million less than Governor Snyder proposed.

It would use the money to pay transition costs to make new teachers eligible for a 401(k) only plan and not a hybrid pension plan.

Snyder opposes the switch.

The last time lawmakers signed a target agreement without a governor was 2009 when Democrat Jennifer Granholm was in office.