Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies At Age 83

Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega has died.

His death was confirmed by a source close to the family early Tuesday morning.

Noriega was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989.

He later served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela says his passing closes a chapter in the country's history,

Noriega was placed in a medically induced coma back in March after suffering severe brain hemorrhaging during surgery to remove a brain tumor.

He died Monday at age 83.