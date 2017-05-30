ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Baghdad Car Bombing

At least 15 people are dead and more than two dozen more hurt after a car bomb exploded in Iraq.

Iraqi police say it happened late Monday outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad.

It comes just days into the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast during daylight hours.

As families break their fast after sundown, restaurants and cafes quickly fill up.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group has also claimed to be responsible for similar attacks targeting people during Ramadan in the past.