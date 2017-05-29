Ludington Businesses Keep Doors Open During Memorial Day

Memorial Day brings families together, remembering those who died for our freedom.

It's also when many stores close, while others stay open.

New at 10, Fox 32's Cody Boyer dropped in to businesses in Ludington to see their red, white and blue and how the holiday treated them.

"Ludington is just hopping,” says LouAnn Reed, owner of the Purple Monkey and ABC Kidz. “We've got lots of new businesses and people are out and about."

It was hard to find a closed door in downtown Ludington this Memorial Day.

“We’ve had a phenomenal weekend,” Reed says. “Yesterday, it was very busy with people up and down the streets."

LouAnn Reed had extra help keeping both of her businesses up to speed.

“Memorial Weekend through, for me, through October is my whole year,” Reed says. “I do my business those five months and it's a huge deal. It gets us going and is a good kick start."

“I really like ringing people up and just taking their cards and their money,” says Avery Reed, LouAnn’s 12-year-old daughter.

A lot of local businesses, like 108 Threads, say this is one of their top four largest weekends in terms of business, so with some big box stores closing, to them, that's a perk.

“With them being closed, they get to explore the town and see all the local business, small business owners and have fun out,” says Brooke Thurow, an employee at 108 Threads.

Brooke and John Boitel say Memorial Day ranks up there with the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Never a dull moment...

“It’s really awesome,” Thurow says. “We get to see a lot of people."

“Say you just got done with a rush or something and you are organizing everything out on the floor and everything, and the next thing you know it's just packed and you'll have 40, 50 people out of nowhere, people trying on in the dressing room, trying on things in the back, needing help in the front,” Boitel says.

Brooke says as long as they remember what this day is actually about, the rush is not nearly as stressful.

“If you go into the day, thinking that it's going to be bad or you are going to get stressed, than that's how it's going to go for you,” Thurow says. “So I guess for me, it's just kind of keep a happy state of mind and it will go well for you."