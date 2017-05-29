Soo Residents Deal With Damages Following BB Gun Shootings; Suspect Search Continues

Memorial Day brings families together, remembering those who died for our freedom. It's also when many stores close, while others stay open.
A family tradition that started over 50 years ago continued this Memorial Day weekend.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says a man capsized in a kayak on the back waters of Mio Pond near Camp 10 Bridge.
The veterans of three different wars receiving a special honor, and a sense of comfort with Memorial Day's Quilt of Valor Ceremony in Fife Lake.
Traffic on M-72 in Williamsburg was backed up Monday morning with holiday weekend traffic as well as the dozens in cars and on foot turning out to American Legion Post 289's Annual Memorial Day March.
Memorial Day is when a grateful nation remembers those who gave their lives for their country.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
It towers over the Shoreline with a crow’s nest terrace at the top and a trolley that takes you down to the beach.
Managing retirement funds can be tricky, but a show airing on 9&10 News can help.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
A downstate man is recovering this afternoon after deputies say he fell off an ATV.
Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.
A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
A very special, surprise reminder for this woman, of the sacrifice made by her husband decades ago.
It towers over the Shoreline with a crow’s nest terrace at the top and a trolley that takes you down to the beach.
As we get older our vision changes, but is there a way to turn back the clock when it comes to the eyes?
