Fife Lake Community Recognize Veterans During Quilts of Valor

The veterans of three different wars receiving a special honor, and a sense of comfort with Memorial Day's Quilt of Valor Ceremony in Fife Lake.

Fourteen local veterans who fought in the World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Dozens of friends, family and community members packed the American Legion post 219 in Fife Lake to say thank you.

One by one the sewers draped vets in the quilts made for them. An honorable moment any day of the year, but especially true this Memorial Day.

Brenda Ricketts, from Pins and Needles, the organization that made the quilts and scheduled the ceremony says, “So many of our veterans lost their friends and this is a way for them to find comfort.”

Honoree, Burton Harrison, served as a U.S. Navy Senior Chief Storekeeper. He says, “It's very special to get a quilt on Memorial Day. Memorial Day is all about the veterans and the people who've gone before us especially the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Pins and Needles plans to hand deliver the quilts to veterans honored Monday who weren't able to attend.