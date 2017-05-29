BREAKING: Man Capsizes Kayak In Oscoda County

Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says a man capsized in a kayak on the back waters of Mio Pond near Camp 10 Bridge.

Deputies say it happened just before two Monday afternoon.

Deputies found the unresponsive man and started CPR.

At this time, we do not know the man's condition.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

