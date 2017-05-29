Sheriff Departments, MSP Work to Prevent Car Break-ins In Multiple Counties

Sheriff departments and the Michigan State Police are banning together to stop theft that has gone on for years and spanned three counties.

They say it’s a reoccurring problem to have cars parked in recreational areas be broken into and have items stolen, particularly during holiday weekends. Dozens of reports have been filed over the last four years.

Investigators in Lake, Wexford and Manistee Counties say this has happened at trail heads, river access and lake access points near the Pere Marquette, Pine and Manistee Rivers.

Sheriffs say this has also happened in several parks.

Anyone with any information that could help is asked to call the Sheriff’s offices of Lake, Wexford, or Manistee Counties.