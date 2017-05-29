Cadillac Memorial Day Parade Honors Military Members Who Gave Ultimate Sacrifice

Parades across Northern Michigan celebrated those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Cadillac.

Photojournalist Jeff Blakeman found out why coming to the parade is a tradition for several families.

"I love how much support it shows I absolutely love it. It just goes to show there's so much support for our troops and families," said Becca Carstens.

"We have a lot of family members who have served or are serving. In the past grandparents you know all of that to show we are in support is what we come out for," she said.

"We've been coming out here for probably the last 8 or 10 years just to participate and help honor the veterans and those who have served for us," said Gordon Lydens.

"Again just thanks very much for your service and you're helping our country out," Gordon said.

"Just I think people come together and it's a good and great thing they do come out to honor the veterans. It's easy to forget I think the young people they just don't realize the sacrifices others have made so they can have the life they have so it's important to keep that going," Gordon said.