Hundreds Evacuating Philippines After Isis Militants Take Over

Hundreds Evacuating Philippines After Isis Militants Take Over

By Charles Lupo, Producer/Photojournalist
Hundreds of families continue to evacuate from their Philippine city on Monday as Isis militants take over.

Two hundred thousand people live in the city of Marawi, with many fleeing from the chaos of battle.

Government troops and Isis have been fighting for six days.

The Isis fighters torched many buildings through the city, including churches and schools.

One-hundred people have died in the battle, including some civilians.