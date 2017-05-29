US Navy Seal Dead After Parachute Malfunction in New Jersey - Northern Michigan's News Leader

US Navy Seal Dead After Parachute Malfunction in New Jersey

By Charles Lupo, Producer/Photojournalist
A U.S. Navy Seal was killed when his parachute malfunctioned during a fleet week event in Liberty State park in Jersey City.

Moments before the Sunday tragedy, tourists were snapping photos of the seals, when a parachute malfunctioned.

The parachutist was somehow separated from the messed up chute and fell into the New York harbor.

He died from injuries related to the fall at a hospital.