White Cloud Man, Woman Arrested for Stolen Checks

Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.

Police say Christopher Rager, of White Cloud, and a woman from White Cloud tried to cash more than $9,000 in stolen checks on March 2. They only managed to get $2,860.

They've also been arrested and charged with similar crimes in Newaygo County.

Police say the checks were from a closed account and stolen from a home in Bitley.