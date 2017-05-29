DEVELOPING: Accident on US 31 in Mason County; Police Say There - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DEVELOPING: Accident on US 31 in Mason County; Police Say There Are Injuries

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
Just in the newsroom, emergency crews are responding to an accident on U.S. 31 in Mason County.

The Mason County Sheriff's office reported that it was a "serious injury accident" near Dewey Road.

Police advise people to avoid the area.

