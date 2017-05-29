Accident on US 31 in Mason County; Police Say There Are Injuries - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Accident on US 31 in Mason County; Police Say There Are Injuries

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
Update:

U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident. 

Just in the newsroom, emergency crews are responding to an accident on U.S. 31 in Mason County.

The Mason County Sheriff's office reported that it was a "serious injury accident" near Dewey Road.

Police advise people to avoid the area.

