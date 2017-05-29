Sights and Sounds: Glen Arbor Lakeshore

A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says a man capsized in a kayak on the back waters of Mio Pond near Camp 10 Bridge.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
A downstate man is recovering this afternoon after deputies say he fell off an ATV.
Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.
A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
A very special, surprise reminder for this woman, of the sacrifice made by her husband decades ago.
It towers over the Shoreline with a crow’s nest terrace at the top and a trolley that takes you down to the beach.
As we get older our vision changes, but is there a way to turn back the clock when it comes to the eyes?
