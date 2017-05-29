Osceola Co. ATV Driver Injured in Fall - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Osceola Co. ATV Driver Injured in Fall

By Charles Lupo, Producer/Photojournalist
A downstate man is recovering Monday after deputies say he fell off an ATV.

Osceola County deputies were called to Nine Mile Road near 150th Avenue in Cedar Township on Sunday around 9 p.m.

Deputies say the driver fell off and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids. At this point, deputies say alcohol might have been a factor in the crash.

Deputies are still investigating the exact cause of the incident.