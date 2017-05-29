Eight Dead in Mississippi Shooting

A man is accused of shooting and killing eight people on Saturday in Mississippi. Police are investigating why.

A Sheriff’s deputy is among the dead. The other seven are reportedly members of the suspect's family.

The first shooting happened on Saturday night at the home where the suspect’s estranged wife and two children were staying in Lincoln County, Mississippi.

In addition to the deputy, police say Godbolt killed three women in the house and then took off.

For the next six hours, he allegedly killed four more people at two other homes.

Willie Godbolt has been charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder.

One of his victims actually ended up shooting Godbolt before Godbolt allegedly killed him.