Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Baluga, Flit & Susie

It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Baluga, Flit and Susie - just three of Northern Michigan's many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Baluga is a 5-year-old Husky. He is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Baluga is very sweet and has some unique quirks. If you’re interested in taking Baluga home, head to the Cheboygan County Humane Society in Cheboygan.

Flit is a 14-year-old Domestic Shorthair/Mix. He is neutered and very energetic, despite his age. Flit would prefer a home without other cats or dogs. He is waiting to meet his forever family at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Susie is a Dogo Argentino. She still needs to be spayed. Susie is very sweet and happy! She’s at the Clare County Animal Shelter in Harrison now, but can’t wait to move into her new home.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!