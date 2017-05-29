President Trump Pushes More Spending On Health Care System

After his nine-day trip overseas, President Trump is turning his attention to domestic issues.

In a tweet Sunday night, the president says more money needs to be put into the U.S. health care system, adding that he wants it to be 'the best anywhere.'

I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead - the Republicans will do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Republican lawmakers have struggled to meet their promise to repeal and replace former-President Obama's Affordable Care Act.

The newest version of the House Republican Health Care bill has drawn criticism for spending billions less and potentially costing millions of Americans their health coverage.

Now, top Republican senators say they will write their own health care bill, rather than pass the house measure.

President Trump will make his next public appearance at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia Monday to mark Memorial Day.