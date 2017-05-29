North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Off East Coast

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired another unidentified projectile off its east coast.

North Korea has been increasing its test-firing of ballistic missiles over recent months as it continues to build its nuclear weapons program.

The country's goal has been to build nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the United States.

According to South Korean defense officials, the missile flew for six minutes before landing in the waters off mainland Japan.

Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe says the provocation shouldn't be tolerated anymore and vowed to stand with the U.S. to take action against the country.

Japan also said it would discuss North Korea with China, its strongest ally later on Monday.

The U.S. says the North's launches are aimed at improving its technology to build nuclear tipped missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.