Thousands of Electric Lawn Mowers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

Thousands of lawn mowers sold at Lowe's are being recalled because they could catch fire.

Manufacturer Hongkong Sun Rise Trading is recalling around 28,000 Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric lawn mowers sold between 2014 and 2016.

Owners are being urged to remove the battery and contact the company for a free repair.

So far five fires have been reported, but no injuries.

