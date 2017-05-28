International Bridge Back Open After Canadian Border Services Finds 'Potentially Explosive Device'

Eat like a champion, live like a champion. We’ve got the recipes for success.
A community is standing behind its fire chief. The Baldwin Village Council is considering a change, one that may mean the entire department packs up and leaves.
Changes to the Mackinac Bridge Walk this Labor Day weekend have businesses ready for an influx of travelers with time on their hands.
First responders used narcan on their 11-month-old daughter and cocaine and opiates were found in her system.
People who left before the flooding hit Houston are now wondering what they'll return to.
A popular festival of art is wrapping up in Mount Pleasant.
A groundbreaking moment for infrastructure in East Jordan, work is officially underway on a new $5 million waste water treatment facility. For the city of East Jordan, it's an upgrade years in the making. The new facility will replace their outdated and undersized "lagoon."
Oceana County deputies say someone shot at a home Sunday morning. Luckily the family living inside is okay.
A pilot and passenger are now recovering in the hospital and are expected to be okay after their plane crashed in Otsego County. The passenger suffered a broken leg and the pilot suffered a few deep lacerations when their single-engine sea plane crashed Monday afternoon.
A Northern Michigan veteran injured in the Vietnam War decades ago finally received his Purple Heart.
Three woman have been charged after police say they stole up to $100,000 from a Reed City grocery store, their former employer.
A community is standing behind its fire chief. The Baldwin Village Council is considering a change, one that may mean the entire department packs up and leaves.
It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
Sault Ste. Marie police say a man is dead after a disturbance downtown.
Suspected bank robber William Minore pleaded his innocence in a letter sent to Northern Michigan’s News Leader.
Changes to the Mackinac Bridge Walk this Labor Day weekend have businesses ready for an influx of travelers with time on their hands.
Oceana County deputies say someone shot at a home Sunday morning. Luckily the family living inside is okay.
Caught on camera: a pair of nuns, with guns, on the run!
