Thousands of Comic Fans Attend Cherry Capital Comic Con

Many characters came to life this weekend at the Cherry Capital Comic Con at the Grand Traverse Resort.

The weekend long show celebrated all things comic culture and drew quite the festive looking crowd.

There was a costume contest for kids and adults, vendors, panel discussions and even a meet and greet with the Walking Dead's Cooper Andrews and Payton Wich from Stranger Things.

This year also saw record breaking attendance in the thousands.

Volunteer coordinator Corey Maslowski says that didn't take away from what makes this Northern Michigan show one of the best.

“You go to a lot of the bigger shows and it's all very cut and dry you go through the line you get your signature and that's it you can't have the real conversations that we have.”

This was the 9th year for the Cherry Capital Comic Con.

They say some big surprises are planned for their 10th anniversary.