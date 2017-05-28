Leelanau County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Keeps Up With Holiday Boaters

The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.
An 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has gone missing from the Midland area and police are asking for your help finding him.
Education and tourism in Alpena just got a boost thanks to two grants totaling $200,000.
Many characters came to life this weekend at the Cherry Capital Comic Con at the Grand Traverse Resort.
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer and with that boaters are hitting the water.
A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
A group of Michigan lawmakers hope to restore tax credits cut in 2011 that benefited taxpayers who made charitable donations to food banks and other non-profits.
Dozens of classic cars, spectators and vendors were in Manton Saturday for 22nd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Car, Truck and Craft Show.
Nearly 7,000 runners from across the country in Northern Michigan for Traverse City Track Club's Bayshore Marathon.
A moment decades in the making for an 89-year-old World War 2 Veteran.
A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.
A man was convicted of operating a plane while drunk in federal court.
A moment decades in the making for an 89-year-old World War 2 Veteran.
* Few Showers Possible * Sct. PM Showers Memorial Day * Cool & Damp Tuesday and Wednesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low - High Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Tonight: A few showers and a couple thunderstorms are rolling into NW Lower. They are not going to last long but don't be surprised if you see some ...
