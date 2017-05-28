Leelanau County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Keeps Up With Hol - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Leelanau County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Keeps Up With Holiday Boaters

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer and with that boaters are hitting the water.

That means sheriff's departments across northern Michigan have patrols on the water making sure everyone stays safe.

Megan Woods was out on the water with Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrols and has details on what warning's they gave to boaters with the water still warming up.

Deputy Paul Peschel says, “Everyone has been waiting all winter to get up to their cabin or cottage get on the lake get out on their boat.”

Kaarin Herendeen says, “First thing that comes to mind is being out in the sun all day. I mean when you're out on the water, spending the entire day out on the boats and the dunes like wakeboarding and tubing.”

Boaters, jet-skiers and paddle boarders are soaking up as much time on the water as possible this holiday weekend and are trying to do it as safe as possible.

Herendeen says, “We follow the rules, we got our life jackets we told my parents where we were going they knew we were going to the marina. I think it's important to tell people where you're going in case something does happen, they know where you are.”              

Deputy Paul Peschel was out on the water Sunday. He says he sees one issue more than others when he stops boats. “Our biggest concern I think is when we see young children without the correct life jacket on I did stop a few boats for that and the people are usually unaware of the age brackets.”

Deputy Peschel says the water can also be dangerously cold even though a quick dip may seem appealing.

“Typically the water temperature is in the 50s in the inland lakes, still in Lake Michigan the water temperatures are in the low 40s so safety is paramount. We just make sure that the people who are going to stay in the water long have wet suits and those kind of things.”

The Leelanau County Sheriff's office says if you need to brush up on water safety skills they will be hosting a class June.

