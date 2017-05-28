International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find - Northern Michigan's News Leader

International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

Posted: Updated:

A scare across the border in Sault Ste. Marie.

Canadian Border Services shutting down the International Bridge for about 90 minutes Sunday afternoon.

They say around 2:30 they found a potentially explosive device while searching a vehicle on the Canadian side.

An explosives unit from Sault Ontario later determined it was an inactive replica grenade.

Still, with recent events around the world, it was enough to worry people who cross the bridge regularly.

“Especially Memorial Weekend, they usually strike big events, so, yeah I was a little concerned,” said Keith LeFave who lives in Sault Ontario.

LeFave says this is the first time he can remember the International Bridge closing for something like this.

The bridge was opened back up to traffic around 4:00 p.m Sunday. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:09:34 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:36:14 GMT

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

  • Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:00:01 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:03:54 GMT

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

  • International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:23:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:42:40 GMT

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    •   