Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.

State Police say they pulled him over in Emmet County’s Bear Creek Township after him and the passenger weren't wearing seat belts and for having a cracked windshield.

That’s when he took off.

The chase went onto seasonal roads in Emmet, Charlevoix and Otsego Counties before the trooper lost sight of the truck.

Troopers and deputies then spotted the truck on jewel Road near Old 27 north of Vanderbilt in Otsego County.

A trooper did a PIT maneuver causing the truck to enter a spin at low speeds and stop.

The man surrendered and was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and two other warrants.